Home NATIONAL More Border Crossers Prosecuted In ‘new era’ Of Enforcement
More Border Crossers Prosecuted In ‘new era’ Of Enforcement
NATIONAL
0

More Border Crossers Prosecuted In ‘new era’ Of Enforcement

0
0
IMMIGRATION LAW
now viewing

More Border Crossers Prosecuted In ‘new era’ Of Enforcement

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOOTING-1
now playing

Ages Of Texas Victims Ranged From 5 To 72

election-vote
now playing

Election Day Tuesday For City Races, State Ballot Measures

SUTHERALAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOTING
now playing

Texas Church Attacker Identified As Devin Kelley

MEXICO QUAKE MEMORIAL
now playing

Mexico City Plans Quake Memorial At Collapsed Building Site

SAUDI CROWN PRINCE
now playing

Saudi Crown Prince Shocks Kingdom With Arrests

CATALON FLAG
now playing

Belgian Official: Keep Close Eye On Spain

auto deadly fatal crash-4
now playing

Trooper Killed When Patrol Car Struck

CHRISTOPHER MARK WALL
now playing

Man Arrested After 2 Women Slain In Parking Lot

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Boy, 3, In Car Fatally Shot Through Trunk

sutherling springs shooting pic-4
now playing

Texas Attorney General: Shooter To Be Focus Of Ongoing Investigation Into Church Shooting

(AP) – The Trump administration’s get-tough-on-immigration stance is taking shape with the expansion of an old program that aims to reduce illegal border crossings by prosecuting those who are caught.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called for an increase in immigrant prosecutions. In Arizona, that means the program widely known as Operation Streamline has grown to include first-time offenders.  But it’s unclear just how effective the program is.

Customs and Border Protection says only 8 percent of migrants who were prosecuted through Operation Streamline in 2016 reoffended within a year. But a government oversight agency says their methodology is flawed and that the number is likely much higher.  The government says the program is an effective recidivism tool, but critics worry it violates due process.

No related posts.

Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP

President Trump Says He’s Watching Texas Situation

jsalinas 0
Nancy Pelosi Holds Weekly News Conference

Pelosi Supports Training To Prevent And Report Harassment

Danny Castillon 0
1509837467618

Police: Group Home Resident Fatally Stabs Its Deacon, Flees

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video