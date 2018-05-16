More Child Sexual Abuse Charges Possible Against IDEA Bus Driver

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says it expects additional child sexual abuse charges to be filed against a former bus driver for IDEA Public Schools, currently being held on three counts of continuous child sexual abuse.

In a news release, sheriff’s officials say the investigation into 59-year-old Jose Luis Garza is ongoing, and they point to criminal complaints showing a total of six children who have made an outcry against Garza. Garza was arraigned this week on charges related to sexually touching three young girls. All of the victims were children he bussed to school.

Garza drove a bus for the IDEA campus in Mission at the time.