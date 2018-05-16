Home LOCAL More Child Sexual Abuse Charges Possible Against IDEA Bus Driver
More Child Sexual Abuse Charges Possible Against IDEA Bus Driver
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

More Child Sexual Abuse Charges Possible Against IDEA Bus Driver

0
0
SCHOOL BUS GENERIC
now viewing

More Child Sexual Abuse Charges Possible Against IDEA Bus Driver

FILE PHOTO – Margarita Zavala, lawyer and member of National Action Party (PAN), speaks during Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City
now playing

Independent Candidate, Ex-1st Lady Zavala Leaves Mexico Race

keyboard computer
now playing

Senate Approves Measure Protecting Net Neutrality

TEXAS
now playing

Texas House Seeks To Curb Sexual Harassment In Legislature

DONALD TRUMP MICHAEL COHEN STORMY DANIELS
now playing

Footnote In Trump Report Lists Cohen Payment

AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH
now playing

Man Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck In Weslaco

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

Local Zika Grads To Be Recognized

atv on beach
now playing

ATV's, Off-Road Vehicles No Longer Allowed On Boca Chica

STABBING
now playing

Woman Jailed Without Bond After Attack On Child

PALESTINIAN AND CYPRUS PROTESTING
now playing

Cypriots Protest Israel's Actions In Gaza

DONALD TRUMP KIM JUN
now playing

Trump: US Hasn't Been Notified About Threat To Cancel Summit

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says it expects additional child sexual abuse charges to be filed against a former bus driver for IDEA Public Schools, currently being held on three counts of continuous child sexual abuse.

Jose Luis Garza; Photo courtesy of Hidalgo county sheriff’s office

In a news release, sheriff’s officials say the investigation into 59-year-old Jose Luis Garza is ongoing, and they point to criminal complaints showing a total of six children who have made an outcry against Garza. Garza was arraigned this week on charges related to sexually touching three young girls. All of the victims were children he bussed to school.

Garza drove a bus for the IDEA campus in Mission at the time.

 

Related posts:

  1. Teacher Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges
  2. Texas House Seeks To Curb Sexual Harassment In Legislature
  3. Woman Jailed Without Bond After Attack On Child
Related Posts
keyboard computer

Senate Approves Measure Protecting Net Neutrality

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP MICHAEL COHEN STORMY DANIELS

Footnote In Trump Report Lists Cohen Payment

jsalinas 0
AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH

Man Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck In Weslaco

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video