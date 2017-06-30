More Court Challenges Expected For Trump’s New Travel Ban

(AP) – The scaled-back version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban is likely to generate a new round of court battles.

The new rules took effect Thursday evening but didn’t spark the protests and chaos at airports around the world that marked the original order last January.

Instead of an outright ban as once proposed, the new rules tighten already-tough visa policies affecting citizens from six Muslim-majority countries. Refugees are covered as well.

Customs and Border Protection spokesman Dan Hetlage says his agency expects business as usual at ports of entry, with all valid visa holders still being able to travel.

Nonetheless, immigration and refugee advocates are vowing to challenge the new requirements.

The Trump administration has struggled to explain how they immigration policy will make the United States safer.