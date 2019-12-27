More Details Released In Arrest Of Former La Joya Housing Authority Official

Federal prosecutors are releasing new details about the arrest of the former interim director of the La Joya Housing Authority. Frances Salinas was arrested Monday in San Antonio and faces charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors accuse Salinas of acting illegally to help Sylvia Garces Valdez secure a public relations contract with the city of La Joya bribing an elected official. Garces Valdez was arrested earlier this year and has entered a not guilty plea to the charges against her.