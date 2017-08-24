Home WORLD More Divers Joining Search Of Flooded McCain
More Divers Joining Search Of Flooded McCain
WORLD
0

More Divers Joining Search Of Flooded McCain

0
0
920×920 (9)
now viewing

More Divers Joining Search Of Flooded McCain

imrs
now playing

Hurricane Warning Issued For Texas Coast

WRM+Powerball+Jackpot+WEB
now playing

Official: Largest Jackpot Won By Single Ticket

WireAP_1b2449ab2959436c966599b2ae429ba2_12x5_992
now playing

Charlottesville, DOJ To Host 'Community Recovery' Town Hall

beach closed
now playing

Cameron County Beaches To Close During Harvey

oil field
now playing

Raymondville Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident

AMBULANCE-GENERIC-ACCIDENT
now playing

San Juan Man Dies In Attempt To Rescue Son At South Padre Island

fatal-crash-auto-fatality-crash
now playing

Father And Daughter Crushed In 3-Vehicle Crash

VETERANS ADMINISTRATION
now playing

Trump Signs Bill To Streamline Veterans' Appeals

SHROUDING ROBERT E LEE STATUE CHARLOTTSVILLE-2
now playing

2 Confederate Statues Shrouded In Charlottesville

2PM-2
now playing

South Padre Island, Port Isabel Gearing Up For Harvey

(AP) – The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet says more Marine Corps divers are joining the search of flooded compartments in the USS John S. McCain and multinational search efforts at sea are continuing.
Divers have found remains in the McCain, which is docked at Singapore’s naval base, but the Navy has not provided more specific information.
Separately, relatives have named at least five of the 10 missing sailors.
The fleet said the multinational search of seas east of Singapore continues to expand with aircraft and ships from Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia and Singapore deployed Thursday.
It said four sailors who were injured and evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Singapore were released on Wednesday.

Related posts:

  1. Mother: 20-Year-Old Texas Sailor Among Missing On USS McCain
Related Posts
PAKISTAN GROUND WATER ARSENIC POINSONING

50M At Risk Of Arsenic Poisoning In Pakistan

jsalinas 0

Egypt Leaders Meet US Envoy Despite Aid Cuts

jsalinas 0
france-paris-car-attack

Man Arrested In French Car Attack Had Radical Beliefs

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video