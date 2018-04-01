Home NATIONAL More Familiar With Hurricanes, Virginia Coast Gets Blizzard
More Familiar With Hurricanes, Virginia Coast Gets Blizzard
More Familiar With Hurricanes, Virginia Coast Gets Blizzard

VIRGINIA WINTER WEATHER
More Familiar With Hurricanes, Virginia Coast Gets Blizzard

(AP) – Virginia has been socked by a powerful winter blast of snow and cold that’s seldom seen along its coast.  Tens of thousands of residents lost power Thursday, and more than 100 drivers stalled or crashed on roads.

The low was forecast at 10 degrees (-12 Celsius). But Saturday’s temperature is expected to fall to 4 degrees (-16 Celsius), keeping 5 to 8 inches (13 to 20 centimeters) of snow on the ground for days.   Dominion Energy said about 45,000 people lost power during the storm.

Nearly all flights were canceled at the Norfolk International Airport. The U.S. Navy required only “mission essential” personnel to report for duty at its various bases in the region.   Some people said the pummeling was still more welcome than a hurricane in this low-lying region that’s prone to sea-level rise.

