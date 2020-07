Federal officers begin dispersing a group of demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Monday, July 27, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Trump administration is reportedly dispatching more federal agents to Portland as protests grow larger and more violent.

The Washington Post says the U.S. Marshals Service is deploying 100 federal marshals to Portland. Another 50 may be sent by the Department of Homeland Security.

Officials in Portland argue that the presence of federal law enforcement agents has actually heightened tensions there.