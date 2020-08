An American flag falls from its pole as police attempt to secure the area after protesters set fire to the department of corrections building, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests have erupted following the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Protests and rioting sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake continue in Kenosha, Wisconsin for the second night in a row. Firefighters had to battle several building fires lit during the civil unrest last night.

Jacob Blake was shot in the back Sunday as he walked away from police and tried to get in his car. He’s currently in stable condition.