More HUD Funds To Aid Texas Communities Struck By Floods

(AP) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has more than quadrupled the aid coming to Texas to help communities recover from disastrous flooding after torrential storms earlier this year.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the $177 million in long-term aid announced Friday from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds was the third largest state award announced this week. Louisiana will receive close to $1.2 billion after torrential downpours and historic flooding caused widespread damage in Baton Rouge and other areas.

Officials will have a large amount of discretion on how to spend the money, but the funds must be largely spent on projects with direct impact on low- and moderate-income residents. The announcement follows an October award of more than $45 million in HUD recovery funds.