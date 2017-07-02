Home LOCAL More Immigrant Families Being Sent To Area Detention Centers
More Immigrant Families Being Sent To Area Detention Centers
Immigrant detention centers in South Texas are seeing a big increase in the number of Central American families who’ve been crossing the border into Texas. At the same time, the Sacred Heart Respite Center in downtown McAllen has seen a significant decrease in the number of migrants.

That’s according to immigrant advocacy groups, who say they began noticing the increasing numbers in the family detention centers last month, shortly before the inauguration of Donald Trump. They also note that the Customs and Border Protection Bureau is processing more immigrants more quickly as a result of a new facility set up near the Donna International Bridge.

Meanwhile at the Respite Center, officials there say they are now seeing fewer than 90 people a day compared to last month when about 300 migrants were being sent there.

