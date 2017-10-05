Home NATIONAL More Inconsistencies In Flynn Work, Now With Turkish Client
More Inconsistencies In Flynn Work, Now With Turkish Client
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

More Inconsistencies In Flynn Work, Now With Turkish Client

0
0
Trump Russia
now viewing

More Inconsistencies In Flynn Work, Now With Turkish Client

IMMIGRATION LOCKUP CHILDREN
now playing

Texas Votes To Give Immigration Lockups Child Care Licenses

VISA US VISA
now playing

Far Fewer Refugees Entering US Despite Travel Ban Setbacks

Texas-state-Capitol2
now playing

Texas House OKs Rejecting Non-Christian Parents

Forty-six-year-old Kenneth Amyx
now playing

Man Says Woman's Stabbing Death Part Of Suicide Pact

alice johnon meyers missing palm valley woman
now playing

Missing Palm Valley Woman Found Safe In Lubbock Area

murder suicide
now playing

Husband, Wife Dead In Apparent Murder Suicide

James Comey
now playing

Trump Firing Comey Shrouds Russia Probe In Doubt, Turmoil

8493826222_18c3264b6b_k
now playing

House OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships

Schumer
now playing

Trump calls NY Democrat 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer

fce4cdad1f9343a782b97687de1ad4bf-fce4cdad1f9343a782b97687de1ad4bf-0
now playing

Colbert Welcomes Fellow 'Daily Show' Alums To 'Late Show'

(AP) – President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is at odds with a former Turkish client over two unusual payments totaling $80,000 that Flynn’s firm sent back last year to the client.

The disagreement highlights inconsistencies in Flynn’s accounts to the government about his work for foreign interests.

Flynn Intel Group told the Justice Department in March the two $40,000 payments were consulting fees for unspecified work. Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin tells The Associated Press the payments were refunds for unperformed lobbying.

The difference matters because Flynn’s foreign relationships and the veracity of his disclosures are under scrutiny by government inquiries.

Flynn’s Justice Department filing did not disclose a verbal agreement that Alptekin says guided those refunds.

Federal law requires disclosure of all written and verbal contracts and modifications.

No related posts.

Related Posts
alice johnon meyers missing palm valley woman

Missing Palm Valley Woman Found Safe In Lubbock Area

jsalinas 0
James Comey

Trump Firing Comey Shrouds Russia Probe In Doubt, Turmoil

Roxanne Garcia 0
8493826222_18c3264b6b_k

House OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video