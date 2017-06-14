More Information Surfaces About Illinois Shooter In Virginia Gun Attack

(Alexandria, VA) — More information is surfacing about the man officials say opened fire today in suburban Washington against a member of Congress and security officers.

The shooter is 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. He was a frequent letter writer to his local paper, the Belleville News-Democrat. His letters railed against income inequality, linking it to the tax policies of the GOP.

MSNBC reports Hodgkinson said his favorite TV program was the “The Rachel Maddow Show.” In a strange, rambling interview with KTVI TV in St. Louis, Hodgkinson said 99 percent of people are being pushed around and — quote — “we gotta speak up for the whole country.”

Witnesses to this morning’s attack say the gunman opened fire with a rifle from the third base side of the diamond at a park in Alexandria, Virginia. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise [[ skall-EESE ]], two Capitol Police officers and a congressional aide were shot and injured at a ball field. Scalise is recovering.