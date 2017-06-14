Home NATIONAL More Information Surfaces About Illinois Shooter In Virginia Gun Attack
More Information Surfaces About Illinois Shooter In Virginia Gun Attack
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

More Information Surfaces About Illinois Shooter In Virginia Gun Attack

0
0
66-year-old James Hodgkinson
now viewing

More Information Surfaces About Illinois Shooter In Virginia Gun Attack

rio grande river bridge international bridge crossings
now playing

Cartel Violence Blamed For Drop In Southbound Bridge Crossings

2-year-old Laylah Washington
now playing

Toddler Shot In Head While Riding In Car Has Died

LONDON HIGH RISE TOWER SURVIVORS BEING HELPED
now playing

Londoners Help Fire Survivors With Food, Clothes

COMPUTER HACKING CYBER ATTACK
now playing

US Blames North Korea For Series Of Cyberattacks

Ban Ki-moon
now playing

Former UN Chief: Trump Causing A Global Leadership Vacuum

mega millions
now playing

$3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Bought In Brownsville

san francisco UPS shooting scene-2
now playing

SFPD: Four Dead, Including Gunman, In UPS Facility Shooting

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise
now playing

Hospital: Scalise In 'Critical Condition' After Surgery

San Francisco Shooting
now playing

UPS Releases Statement On San Francisco Shooting

gavel
now playing

Trial Underway For Donna Man In Expressway Gang Rivalry Murder

(Alexandria, VA) — More information is surfacing about the man officials say opened fire today in suburban Washington against a member of Congress and security officers.

The shooter is 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. He was a frequent letter writer to his local paper, the Belleville News-Democrat. His letters railed against income inequality, linking it to the tax policies of the GOP.

MSNBC reports Hodgkinson said his favorite TV program was the “The Rachel Maddow Show.” In a strange, rambling interview with KTVI TV in St. Louis, Hodgkinson said 99 percent of people are being pushed around and — quote — “we gotta speak up for the whole country.”

Witnesses to this morning’s attack say the gunman opened fire with a rifle from the third base side of the diamond at a park in Alexandria, Virginia. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise [[ skall-EESE ]], two Capitol Police officers and a congressional aide were shot and injured at a ball field. Scalise is recovering.

Related posts:

  1. Scalise Out Of Surgery
  2. Hospital: Scalise In ‘Critical Condition’ After Surgery
  3. Sanders Says Shooting Suspect Volunteered For His Campaign
  4. Gunman Who Shot Top GOP Congressman Had History Of Arrests
Related Posts
2-year-old Laylah Washington

Toddler Shot In Head While Riding In Car Has Died

jsalinas 0
COMPUTER HACKING CYBER ATTACK

US Blames North Korea For Series Of Cyberattacks

jsalinas 0
san francisco UPS shooting scene-2

SFPD: Four Dead, Including Gunman, In UPS Facility Shooting

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video