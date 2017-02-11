Home NATIONAL More Marines Hit With E. Coli
(San Diego, CA) — An investigation into an E. coli outbreak that is making Marines sick in San Diego is underway. More than two-dozen Marines at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego are now dealing with the illness since health officials announced 300 Marines were sick earlier this week.

Officials say about twelve recruits have been admitted to off-base medical facilities to be treated for the diarrheal illness. High-ranking officials at the base say the immediate focus is identifying, isolating and treating recruits who present symptoms.

