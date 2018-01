(McAllen) — Government data shows people in the United States sent more money back to Mexico last year than in previous years. The figures from Mexico’s central bank show over 26-billion-dollars arrived in Mexico last year.

McAllen check cashers at Order Express tell ValleyCentral-dot-Com that some customers are sending more money back home now while there is still a chance. Store employees say customers are fearful of a crackdown on immigrants by the Trump administration.