(AP) – Two major highways across the Sierra Nevada have been partially closed because of mudslides caused by a massive winter storm that’s brought flooding to parts of California and Nevada.

The California Highway Patrol has closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Donner Lake.

Over the weekend, toppled trees crashed against cars and homes or blocked roads in the San Francisco Bay area.

There were mudslides throughout Northern California, and another storm is expected tonight.