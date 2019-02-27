More Remains Found At Plane Crash Site

(AP) – Texas authorities have found part of a human body at the site where a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed, although it’s unclear whether it belongs to the missing crew member.
A Texas Sheriff says a search dog found “part of human remains” amid the debris field left when Flight 3591 slammed into Trinity Bay near Houston Saturday. “It’s not a body,” said Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne, adding that DNA testing was needed to identify the remains.
Authorities have recovered the bodies of two of the three people who were aboard the Houston-bound flight. They are preparing to dredge part of the muddy bay in search of the third person and the plane’s black box.
