More Remains Found At Plane Crash Site

A helicopter flies overhead as emergency personnel work the scene of a plane crash site in Trinity Bay in Anahuac, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Boeing 767 cargo plane went down approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) – Texas authorities have found part of a human body at the site where a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed, although it’s unclear whether it belongs to the missing crew member.

A Texas Sheriff says a search dog found “part of human remains” amid the debris field left when Flight 3591 slammed into Trinity Bay near Houston Saturday. “It’s not a body,” said Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne, adding that DNA testing was needed to identify the remains.

Authorities have recovered the bodies of two of the three people who were aboard the Houston-bound flight. They are preparing to dredge part of the muddy bay in search of the third person and the plane’s black box.