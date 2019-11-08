More Republicans Calling For Abbott To Stop Reed’s Execution

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bastrop, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

More Texas Republicans are calling for Governor Greg Abbott to delay an upcoming execution.

Rodney Reed is scheduled to be executed on November 20th for the 1996 murder of a 19-year-old woman. U.S. Representative Chip Roy of Hays County, a former federal prosecutor, says there’s reasonable doubt about Reed’s guilt. State Representatives John Raney of College Station and John Cyrier of Lockhart also have questions.

The murder happened in Cyrier’s district. A new witness says the victim’s fiancé admitted to the killing, and there are also forensic issues raising questions about Reed’s guilt.