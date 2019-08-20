More Sentences Handed Down In La Plaza Mall Jewel Heist

Punishment has been handed down against two more suspects arrested in a smash-and-grab robbery at a La Plaza Mall jewelry store a little more than a year ago.

A judge Monday slapped 29-year-old Jorge Angel Rodriguez Mejia with a 15-year prison term, while sentencing 23-year-old Javier Leobardo Olvera-Ramirez to 12 years behind bars. Both had pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery charges stemming from the jewelry heist at Deutsch and Deutsch.

A total of seven men had run into the store the mid-morning of Saturday July 28th. Shoppers thought they heard gunshots as the robbers smashed the glass jewelry cases, sparking reports of an active shooter and inciting panic inside the crowded mall. A total of four suspects have now been sent to prison.