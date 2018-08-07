Home LOCAL More South Texas Land Owners Getting Letters On Border Wall
More South Texas Land Owners Getting Letters On Border Wall
More South Texas Land Owners Getting Letters On Border Wall

BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
More South Texas Land Owners Getting Letters On Border Wall

(AP) – More property owners along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas say they’ve received notices from the federal government asking to review their land, which could be used for border wall construction.

KENS-TV reports residents in the town of Escobares received letters from the Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection a few weeks ago to get their consent to survey their land.

Rio Grande City School District board president Daniel Garcia says the district got a letter in May about district property that’s being considered for “tactical infrastructure, such as a border wall.”

Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, who represents the area, said federal officials told him there have been over 200 of these requests made in Starr and Hidalgo counties.

