More Test Rocket Launches In The Works On Boca Chica Beach

Tuesday’s test launch of the first full-size Starship prototype from Boca Chica Beach may be the first of several.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted shortly afterward that several more low-altitude tests are planned before the SN5 is launched on a higher-altitude flight. Tuesday’s test liftoff occurred just before 7 p.m and ended only about 50 seconds later after the prototype reached an altitude of about 500 feet.

The launch came five days after the SN5 survived a key test of its single Raptor engine. It was the second launch from the SpaceX test facility in the past year.

