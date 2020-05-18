More Texas Businesses Allowed To Open

More Texas businesses will be allowed to open up. Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday office buildings could start opening up to 25-percent of the workforce as long as social distancing rules were followed. Child care services, including Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA, can also open.

Abbott added restaurants will be allowed to expand restaurant capacity to 50-percent while craft breweries, wine tasting rooms, and bars will open at 25-percent.

School districts can do summer school starting June 1st. The governor promised the moves are supported by medical doctors and asked people to place health and safety above all else.