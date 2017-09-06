Home TEXAS More Texas Foster Children Sleeping In Offices, Totels
More Texas Foster Children Sleeping In Offices, Totels

(AP) – The number of abused and neglected children sleeping in hotels and Texas state offices because foster-care beds aren’t available has continued to climb.

Department of Family and Protective Services spokesman Patrick Crimmins tells The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2rIUtTJ ) that almost 85 children spent at least two nights in a hotel or department office in May, a 20 percent increase from the previous month. It’s the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

Crimmins says the hike is partly seasonal as authorities are reluctant to change foster care placements near the end of the school year.

Child Protective Services officials also say it has failed to meet a goal for seeing 90 percent of at-risk kids in person in a timely manner. The department was about 2.3 percentage points short of the goal, which is required by state law.

