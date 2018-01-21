Home NATIONAL More Texts Turned Over From FBI Agent Taken Off Mueller Team
More Texts Turned Over From FBI Agent Taken Off Mueller Team

(AP) – The Justice Department has turned over to Congress additional text messages involving an FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team.

But the department says the FBI, for technical reasons, was unable to preserve roughly five months’ worth of texts between the agent and an FBI lawyer who’d also been detailed to Mueller’s team.

The agent, Peter Strzok (struhk), was removed from the team investigating ties between Russia and the Trump campaign after the discovery of anti-Trump text messages.

New messages highlighted in a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray by the Republican chairman of the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee include discussions of a draft statement prepared by former FBI Director James Comey in anticipation of concluding the Hillary Clinton email investigation without charges.

