More Than 150 Countries Sign Up For Global Vaccine Plan

(AP) — More than 70 rich countries have signed up to a global coronavirus vaccine initiative intended to ensure that any effective shots are fairly distributed globally _ but which may also allow them to buy more vaccines for their own stockpiles. In a statement on Wednesday, the vaccines alliance Gavi said that 75 countries have said they will join its new “Covax facility” along with 90 low-income countries, who hope to receive donated vaccines. The Associated Press reported this week that the plan may allow rich countries to reinforce their own coronavirus vaccine stocks while leaving fewer shots for more vulnerable populations.