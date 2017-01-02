More Than 20 Vehicles In Fog-Related Wrecks Near San Antonio

(AP) – Authorities say several motorists have been hurt when more than 20 vehicles were involved in chain-reaction accidents during heavy fog near San Antonio. Officials say the crashes happened Wednesday morning on northbound Interstate 37 just southeast of San Antonio. Police Sgt. George Antu says at least two 18-wheelers were part of the wrecks.

Antu says police believe some of the vehicles were speeding amid foggy conditions and were unable to stop when coming upon the initial accidents. Police say several people were slightly injured and treated at the scene. One person was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Traffic was delayed through the southeast San Antonio area for several hours as the wrecks were cleared.