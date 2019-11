A woman bundled up against the cold walks on an autumn morning in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. An arctic blast that sent shivers across the Midwest spread to the eastern U.S. on Wednesday, with bitter weather establishing new records from Mississippi to Maine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Just under 70-percent of Americans are facing freezing temperatures due to the Arctic air mass blanketing the eastern half of the country.

Brutally cold temperatures stretching from the Canadian border to south Texas are making life miserable for more than 200-million people. The freeze is moving east today, ready to send temperatures diving from New England to Florida.

Forecasters say today will be even colder in places like Amarillo, Texas, where the low dropped to nine on Tuesday.