More Than 25 Hospitalized In NYC Due To Synthetic Marijuana
More Than 25 Hospitalized In NYC Due To Synthetic Marijuana

More Than 25 Hospitalized In NYC Due To Synthetic Marijuana

(AP) – More than 25 people have been hospitalized in New York City due to bad reactions to the synthetic marijuana known as K2.

WABC-TV reports that police responded to an intersection in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood Saturday.

Police say 33 people overdosed from K2 at the same location in 2016.

No arrests have been made in Saturday’s overdoses but police say they are looking for the person who distributed the K2.

K2 is a name for a synthetic compound that mimics the effect of THC, the most psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. The drug can be many times as potent as the THC in marijuana.

