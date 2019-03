People gather at the scene of a collapsed building in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday March 13, 2019. Rescue efforts are underway in Nigeria after a three-storey school building collapsed while classes were in session, with some scores of children thought to be inside at the time. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

(AP) – The general manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency says more than 40 people have been rescued from a Nigeria school building collapse.

Shina Tiamiyu tells the Associated Press that a death toll cannot yet be determined as rescue efforts continue. Some witnesses estimated that as many as 100 children were in the primary school on the top floor of the building that collapsed in Lagos. Rescue efforts are expected to go into the night as sunset nears.