More Than 5,000 Troops Deployed To The Border

The Pentagon is deploying as many as 5,200 soldiers along the U.S. southern border by the end of the week. So said General Terrence O’Shaughnessy during a joint Defense Department and Customs and Border Protection press briefing Monday.

O’Shaughnessy said the mission of what’s being called Operation Faithful Patriot is to harden the border in preparation for the caravan of asylum-seeking migrant families making its way north through Mexico. All of the active-duty troops are scheduled to be deployed by the end of the week, but some are already in the Rio Grande Valley.

Soldiers in riot gear were undergoing training in crowd control this past weekend. Although the troops will be armed, they are not constitutionally allowed to enforce immigration law, and are to be used only to provide logistical and other kinds of support to the Border Patrol – bolstering the approximately 2,000 National Guard soldiers already on the border.