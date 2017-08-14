Home NATIONAL More Than Spectacle: Eclipses Create Science And So Can You
More Than Spectacle: Eclipses Create Science And So Can You
NATIONAL
More Than Spectacle: Eclipses Create Science And So Can You

(AP) – New week’s stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.
From the discovery of helium to proving Einstein right, great science often comes out of eclipses.
NASA and others will monitor next Monday’s eclipse with an armada of satellites, airplanes, balloons and citizen-scientists looking up from the ground. Scientists will focus on the sun, but they will also examine what happens to Earth’s weather, to space weather, and to animals and plants on Earth as the moon totally blocks out the sun.
The moon’s shadow will sweep along a narrow path, from Oregon to South Carolina.

 

