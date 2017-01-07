More Time Allowed For Review Of New Transgender Enlistments

(AP) – The U.S. military chiefs are getting another six months to determine whether allowing transgender individuals to enlist will affect the “readiness or lethality” of the armed forces.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis decided Friday to allow the extra time for conducting a review of the policy change. The delay in allowing the enlistment of new recruits doesn’t affect transgender troops who are already serving openly in the military.

Mattis’ decision formally endorses an agreement hammered out last week by the leaders of the four military services. The Army and Air Force had requested a two-year wait.