More Valley Cities Propose Suing Texas Over SB4

The city commissions of La Joya and Palmview will hold special meetings Thursday to consider whether to join the lawsuit challenging the state’s new law outlawing sanctuary cities.

La Joya Mayor Jose Salinas says he will recommend joining the legal challenge, and Palmview Commissioner Javier Ramirez says he will do the same. It’s not clear if the commissions in each city will take a vote on the question.

The discussions in La Joya and Palmview come on the heels of Brownsville Mayor Tony Martinez indicating his intent to propose that his city join the lawsuit against SB-4. If all three Valley cities agree to sue, it would bring to at least nine the number of Texas cities challenging the requirements that local law enforcers cooperate with federal immigration officials and policy.