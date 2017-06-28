Home LOCAL More Valley Cities Propose Suing Texas Over SB4
More Valley Cities Propose Suing Texas Over SB4
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

More Valley Cities Propose Suing Texas Over SB4

0
0
GAVEL
now viewing

More Valley Cities Propose Suing Texas Over SB4

President Maduro
now playing

Haley Warns Of Stronger Crackdown In Venezuela

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

Officials Finalizing Criteria For Travel Ban

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Trump Promises 'big surprise' On Health Care

IMMIGRATION
now playing

Trump Urges Passage Of House Immigration Bills

PRISON GENERIC
now playing

Mexican Cartel Leader, 34, Gets 7 Life Terms In US Prison

CYBER ATTACKS
now playing

Cyberattackers Made Only $10,000

Brian Karem
now playing

White House Reporter Says He's Tired Of Being Bullied

MICHAEL P MCCARTHY
now playing

Mom's Boyfriend Gets Life In Killing Of Girl Dubbed Baby Doe

OKLAHOMA 10 COMMANDEMENTS DESTRUCTION-1
now playing

Man Linked To Oklahoma Monument's Destruction

IVANKA TRUMP
now playing

China Frees 3 Activists Who Probed Ivanka Trump Supplier

The city commissions of La Joya and Palmview will hold special meetings Thursday to consider whether to join the lawsuit challenging the state’s new law outlawing sanctuary cities.

La Joya Mayor Jose Salinas says he will recommend joining the legal challenge, and Palmview Commissioner Javier Ramirez says he will do the same. It’s not clear if the commissions in each city will take a vote on the question.

The discussions in La Joya and Palmview come on the heels of Brownsville Mayor Tony Martinez indicating his intent to propose that his city join the lawsuit against SB-4. If all three Valley cities agree to sue, it would bring to at least nine the number of Texas cities challenging the requirements that local law enforcers cooperate with federal immigration officials and policy.

Related posts:

  1. Brownsville Poised To Join Lawsuit Against Sanctuary Cities Law
  2. Uber To Start Serving The Valley
  3. Federal Judge Considers Fate Of Texas ‘sanctuary cities’ Law
  4. Mexico To File Affidavit Expressing Concern Over Texas Law
Related Posts
TRAVEL BAN

Officials Finalizing Criteria For Travel Ban

jsalinas 0
Brian Karem

White House Reporter Says He’s Tired Of Being Bullied

jsalinas 0
AIRLINES AIRLINER

US To Seek More Security On International Flights

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video