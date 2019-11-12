Mormons Flee Mexico After Massacre

More than a hundred Mormons living in Mexico have fled to the U.S. after last week’s massacre that left nine members of their community dead. But Mahoma Jensen de LeBaron, a relative of the victims, says she’s not ready to give up on the country three generations of her family were born in.

The victims lived in settlements in the Mexican state of Sonora, founded decades ago by a Mormon splinter group. Most of the residents picking up stakes left the same day as the funerals for the nine, including six children, who were gunned down by cartel thugs November 4th. Many of those leaving don’t plan to return now that the violence that has gripped the country has finally reached their small corner.