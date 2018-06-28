Home WORLD Moscow: Top US, Russian Diplomats To Meet Before Summit
Moscow: Top US, Russian Diplomats To Meet Before Summit
WORLD
0

Moscow: Top US, Russian Diplomats To Meet Before Summit

0
0
download (22)
now viewing

Moscow: Top US, Russian Diplomats To Meet Before Summit

immigrant children-1
now playing

Report: State Green Lights Immigrant Kids Shelters Overcapacity Condition

<> on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
now playing

Defense Department Asked To House Migrant Families

boca chica beach
now playing

Health Alert Issued For Boca Chica Beach

prison%20inmate%20jail_1463448322463_4366611_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

PSJA Educator Jailed In Alleged Sexual Abuse Of A Student

GDP graphic_1530191238338.jpg_47029031_ver1.0_640_360
now playing

US GDP Revised Down To 2 Percent Rate In Q1

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Drop 4 Cents Per Gallon

toys-r-us-closing-source-diskingdom-e1522427339734
now playing

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us Closing Its Last Stores

Supreme Court in Washington
now playing

Court's Ruling Hits Teachers Unions, But How Hard Is Unclear

800 (12)
now playing

Syrian Refugees Living In Lebanon Start Returning To Syria

qDCzp-1530172851-112779-blog-amazon van
now playing

Move Over UPS Truck: Amazon Delivery Vans To Hit The Street

(AP) – Moscow says the top Russian and U.S. diplomats are likely to meet to set the stage for a summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is likely to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo within two weeks. Ryabkov said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies Thursday that Moscow already has made a proposal regarding the specifics of the meeting and is waiting for Washington’s answer.
Trump told reporters that he’ll probably meet with Putin during a July trip to Europe. He mentioned Helsinki, Finland, and Vienna, Austria, as possible venues, adding that he would be receiving an update from his adviser, John Bolton, who visited Moscow Wednesday to lay the groundwork for the summit.

No related posts.

Related Posts
800 (12)

Syrian Refugees Living In Lebanon Start Returning To Syria

Zack Cantu 0
JAPANS SPACE EXPLORER

Japan Space Explorer Arrives On Asteroid To Retrieve Samples

jsalinas 0
EUROPE IMMIGRANTS GENERIC

Germany Hopeful EU Will Limit Migrant Movement

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video