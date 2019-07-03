Mosquito Spraying Being Done In Lingering Flood Zones

Authorities in Cameron, Willacy, and Hidalgo counties have begun tackling the inevitable boom in the mosquito population as floodwaters are slow to recede. Health department crews in all three counties, as well as in a number of cities, are conducting mobile insecticide spraying to kill adult mosquitoes. They are also dropping larvicide in large areas of standing water to kill the eggs. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino says officials are considering an aerial spraying regimen but no decision has been made. In the meantime, residents are being urged to protect themselves from getting bit by getting rid of standing water on their properties, using insect repellent, and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants.