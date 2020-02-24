Most Americans Support Equal Rights Amendment

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2020, file photo, an Equal Rights Amendment supporters yell encouragement to two legislators as they walk down a hallway inside the state Capitol in Richmond, Va.(Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2020, file photo, an Equal Rights Amendment supporters yell encouragement to two legislators as they walk down a hallway inside the state Capitol in Richmond, Va.(Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

(AP) – A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that roughly 3 in 4 Americans support the proposed Equal Rights Amendment, nearly 50 years after it passed Congress in 1972.

The gender equality amendment is now back in the headlines after Virginia last month became the 38th state to ratify it, satisfying the requirement it be approved by three-quarters of all states.

Legal hurdles remain ahead for the ERA, and the poll finds there are partisan differences on the issue, with nearly 9 in 10 Democrats, but about 6 in 10 Republicans, supporting its ERA’s adoption.