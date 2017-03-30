Most Disapprove Of Trump, Except On Economy

(AP) – Two months into Donald Trump’s presidency, a new survey shows Americans mostly disapprove of his overall performance but are more upbeat about his handling of the economy. The poll was conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research amid the collapse of the GOP’s health care overhaul. It found that 42 percent of Americans approve and 58 percent disapprove of the job Trump is doing.

At this point in their presidencies, Barack Obama’s approval rating was above 60 percent in Gallup’s polling, and George W. Bush’s approval rating was above 50 percent. There’s a brighter side for Trump: Americans split evenly over the economy – often a major driver of presidential success or failure. But the poll suggests Trump may find it difficult to step past health care.