Most Teachers And Students Will Come Back To Classroom In NYC

Most New York City students and teachers will be headed back to the classroom in the fall.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says 74-percent of parents told the city that their child will take part in a mix of classroom and remote learning while 85-percent of teachers say they will take part as well. Officials say some teachers that don’t feel comfortable coming back to the classroom have been granted permission to teach remotely.

Mayor de Blasio says the city is working on a concern right now about a shortage of school nurses.