Mother: 20-Year-Old Texas Sailor Among Missing On USS McCain
Mother: 20-Year-Old Texas Sailor Among Missing On USS McCain

(AP) – The mother of a Texas sailor says her son is among the missing seamen who were aboard the USS John McCain when it collided with an oil tanker near Singapore.

Cynthia Kimball said Wednesday that her son, 20-year-old John Hoagland, has served aboard the warship since October. She says the Navy told her Tuesday evening that Hoagland remained missing.

The military says five sailors were injured and 10 were missing following the Monday collision. The collision tore a hole in the ship’s left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments, including crew berths and machinery and communication rooms.

Kimball says her son worked as an electronic technician. She says he spent his early years living northeast of Houston and most recently lived in the Central Texas city of Killeen.

