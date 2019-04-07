TEXAS

Mother Accused Of Selling Son Gets 6 Years In Prison

(AP) – A Texas woman accused of selling her 7-year-old son and planning to sell her two other children to settle a drug debt has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi was sentenced Friday after taking a plea deal. She was convicted on three counts of selling or purchasing a child. She also was convicted of money laundering and conspiracy to sell or purchase a child.

Last June investigators discovered her son had been sold for $2,500.  Investigators also learned that she had planned to sell two her daughters, ages 2 and 3, as well, all to pay off a drug debt.

