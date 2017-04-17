Home TEXAS Mother Accused Of Shooting Video, Photos Of Child’s Abuse
Mother Accused Of Shooting Video, Photos Of Child’s Abuse
TEXAS
0

Mother Accused Of Shooting Video, Photos Of Child’s Abuse

0
0
child-abuse
now viewing

Mother Accused Of Shooting Video, Photos Of Child’s Abuse

stabbing-news
now playing

San Benito Teen Stabbed, But Not Talking To Police

STEVE STEPHENS
now playing

No Indication Cleveland Suspect In Philadelphia

BASHAR ASAAD AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

After US Strikes, Trump's Syria Plan Starts Coming Into View

AMBULANCE LIGHTS-1
now playing

Officials: Man Kills Self By Setting Himself On Fire In Yard

PRINCE HARRY
now playing

Prince Harry Describes Mental Problems After Diana's Death

atv accident
now playing

Harlingen Man Charged In Apparent Drunken Deadly ATV Accident

PRINCE-2
now playing

Painkiller Prescribed For Prince In Another Name

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
now playing

Turkish Leader Erdogan Rejects Criticism Of Vote

Steve Stephens
now playing

Ex-Girlfriend Calls Suspect Kind And Loving

UNITED AIRLINES
now playing

Couple Booted From United flight In Houston

(AP) – Court records show a Houston-area woman is accused of placing a plastic bag over the head of her 1-year-old son and sending video of the abuse to relatives because she was upset that the child’s father had a new girlfriend.

Janelle Peterkin

Twenty-three-year-old Jamelle Peterkin of Humble appeared in court Monday on a charge of endangering a child and was freed on $15,000 bond.

The boy’s aunt, Ra’Neicha Broadnax, told KTRK-TV that in recent days she received videos and pictures from Peterkin also showing the child being slapped.

Broadnax said Peterkin indicated she was angry about the father’s new girlfriend. Records show Peterkin also placed a plastic bag in the boy’s mouth.

The current condition of the child wasn’t detailed in the report.  Online records don’t list an attorney for Peterkin.

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Woman Arrested After Luring Boys To Wal-Mart Store
  2. Skydiver Awarded Damages For Accident
  3. Report: 65 Texas Foster Children In March Stayed In Offices
  4. Ex-Girlfriend Calls Suspect Kind And Loving
Related Posts
UNITED AIRLINES

Couple Booted From United flight In Houston

jsalinas 0
SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court Rejects Bid By Detained Asylum Seekers

jsalinas 0
d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo

Woman Arrested After Luring Boys To Wal-Mart Store

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video