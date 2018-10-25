Home TEXAS Mother, Boyfriend Face Charges In Missing Girl Case
TEXAS
Patrick Wilson (left) and Virginia Adams (right)
(AP) – A Texas mother and her boyfriend have been indicted on charges involving the woman’s missing 3-year-old, including injury to a child by omission and tampering with a human corpse.

The Eagle reports that 35-year-old Virginia Adams and 51-year-old Patrick Wilson were indicted this week in connection to Rayven Shields’ disappearance, which was reported in August. Authorities on Aug. 3 found a small body that’s believed to be Rayven buried in a garden at a Bryan home, but autopsy results haven’t yet been returned to local police.

The indictments accuse Adams and Wilson of failing to get Rayven medical assistance when she was seriously injured and attempting to conceal the toddler’s dead body from police.  Adams and Wilson have both been held in Brazos County Jail on separate charges since August.

