Home TEXAS Mother Charged After Newborn Left In Flower Bed
Mother Charged After Newborn Left In Flower Bed
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Mother Charged After Newborn Left In Flower Bed

0
0
Arrest+jail
now viewing

Mother Charged After Newborn Left In Flower Bed

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

No Charges Yet After Immigrant Smuggling Truck Found In Edinburg

LIGHTNING
now playing

Lightning Is Zapping Fewer Americans, Not More

LARGE TREE PORTUGAL
now playing

Portugal: Death Toll From Tree Rises To 12

US WWII vet says he, Japan family can move on
now playing

US WWII Vet Says He, Japan Family Can Move On

IRAQI AIRSTRIKES
now playing

Iraqi, Coalition Aircraft Step Up Airstrikes On IS-Held Town

SIERRA LEON MUD SLIDE
now playing

600 Estimated Missing In Sierra Leone Mudslides

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Attacks CEOs Who Left His Jobs Council

PLANE-CRASH
now playing

Pilot Found Dead In Wreckage Of Crashed Plane

WHITE LIVES MATTER PROTEST
now playing

Texas A&M Says Planned Rally Posed Security Risk

BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT
now playing

Sheriff: Deputies Suspended Following 'hazing ritual'

(AP) – A Houston-area woman has been charged with felony child abandonment after officials say her newborn daughter was found covered with ants in an apartment complex flower bed.

Sidney Woytasczyk

Harris County jail records show 21-year-old Sidney Woytasczyk of Spring was being held Tuesday on $20,000 bond. Online records don’t list an attorney to speak for Woytasczyk, whose initial court appearance was Monday.  Another resident found the baby last Thursday. Woytasczyk was arrested after investigators followed a trail of blood to her apartment, where hours earlier she’d given birth.

Sheriff’s Deputy Kimberly Thomas says the mother says she didn’t know that she was pregnant and feared the baby would come between her and the father, who hasn’t been charged.  A judge will decide custody of the baby, who’s hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

Related posts:

  1. Edinburg-Area Man Charged In Killings Of Wife, Mother-In-Law
  2. Third Valley City Votes To Oppose SB4
  3. Bond Denied For Suspect In Virginia Rally Death
  4. Well-Known Valley Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking
Related Posts
HUMAN SMUGGLING

No Charges Yet After Immigrant Smuggling Truck Found In Edinburg

jsalinas 0
PLANE-CRASH

Pilot Found Dead In Wreckage Of Crashed Plane

jsalinas 0
WHITE LIVES MATTER PROTEST

Texas A&M Says Planned Rally Posed Security Risk

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video