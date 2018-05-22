Mother Convicted In UK Of Forcing Teen Daughter To Marry

(AP) – A British jury has convicted a woman of forcing her teenage daughter to marry a man 16 years her senior in Pakistan, capping a rare criminal prosecution in England for forced marriage.

The victim says she was 13-years-old when she was forced to enter a marriage contract with the man, became pregnant and had an abortion. She says that as her 18th birthday approached in 2016, she was tricked into going to Pakistan for what she thought was a family vacation and made to marry the man instead.

The girl eventually returned to Britain with government help. Her mother was found guilty Tuesday at Birmingham Crown Court of forced marriage and perjury. The woman, who can’t be named to protect the identity of her daughter, is set to be sentenced Wednesday.