Mother Indicted In Hot Car Deaths Of 2 Toddlers

(AP) – A North Texas mother has been indicted on two counts of knowingly causing serious bodily injury to a child after her two toddlers died in a hot car.

A Parker County Grand Jury indicted 25-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph on Thursday. The first degree felony charges carry a sentence of up to life in prison. It was unclear from court records if Randolph has an attorney.

Records show Randolph was arrested in June for the May 26 death of 1-year-old Cavanaugh Ramirez and 2-year-old Juliet Ramirez.

An arrest warrant says Randolph told police she locked the two children in the car for several hours to teach them a lesson because her daughter often got out of the car without permission. Autopsy reports released earlier this month ruled the deaths homicides.

