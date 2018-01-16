Home NATIONAL Mother Of Captive Kids ‘perplexed’ By Deputies
(AP) – California authorities say the mother of 13 children kept locked in filthy conditions was “perplexed” about why police came to their home.
Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Greg Fellows described the reaction of 49-year-old Louise Turpin but didn’t know the reaction of the father, 57-year-old David Turpin.
The children, some of them chained to furniture, were described as weak and small for their age. Fellows called it torture. The abuse was discovered when a 17-year-old girl jumped out a window and called 911 Sunday.
The sheriff’s captain says deputies had never been to the home and neither had social service workers.
Corona Regional Medical Center CEO Mark Uffer says his facility is treating seven of the adult children. Uffer says they are small and clearly malnourished but are stable and very friendly.

