Mother Says Cops Took Phone After She Videoed Sons’ Arrests

(AP) – A woman says police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington offered to drop charges against her two teenage sons in exchange for cellphone video she shot that she says shows an officer needlessly pushing her older son to the ground and arresting him.

The Next Generation Action Network, a Dallas-based group that lobbies against police violence, posted the video on its Facebook page Wednesday and scheduled a news conference for Thursday that will include the boys’ mother, Latasha Nelson, and her lawyer.

Dominique Alexander, a spokesman for the group, says Nelson alleges that police took her cellphone while making the July 3 arrests and that when she tried to get it back, they offered to drop the charges in exchange for the video. He says the video was backed up to the cloud, which enabled her to let the group post it online.

An Arlington police spokeswoman, Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, said Thursday that the department is “looking into the situation.” The video shows officers taking Nelson’s handcuffed 14-year-old son into custody for questioning about a burglary. As the squad car pulls away with the boy in the back, Nelson asks where they are taking him. The lead officer refuses to tell her and says she’s “become uncooperative.”

While Nelson continues to press, the officer then pushes her 16-year-old son to the ground and arrests him for obstructing police operations.