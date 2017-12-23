Mother Sues Over Texas Arrest Captured On Cellphone Video

(AP) – A black mother who was wrestled to the ground by a white Texas police officer has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed Friday against Fort Worth officer William Martin, the city of Fort Worth and the woman’s neighbor alleges excessive force and wrongful arrest.

Police responded to an argument between Jacqueline Craig and her neighbor, who she said had choked her 8-year-old son for littering. Cellphone video of the December 2016 incident shows an argument between Martin and Craig quickly escalating before he wrestles her and her teenage daughter to the ground and arrests them.

He later arrested another daughter who filmed the altercation.

Charges against Craig and her daughters were dropped, and Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.

Police declined to comment Friday.