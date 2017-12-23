Home TEXAS Mother Sues Over Texas Arrest Captured On Cellphone Video
Mother Sues Over Texas Arrest Captured On Cellphone Video
TEXAS
0

Mother Sues Over Texas Arrest Captured On Cellphone Video

0
0
untitled
now viewing

Mother Sues Over Texas Arrest Captured On Cellphone Video

ows_148243710169845
now playing

Gift Wrap Or Tape In 1 Hour: How Amazon Aids Procrastinators

afp_ve3m0-e1514038607108
now playing

33 Killed As Bus Falls Into River In Western India

KJHJ
now playing

The Latest: Family IDs Felon Killed In Deputy Shooting

1280x720_71030B00-IYHZE
now playing

Immigrant Teen Denied Abortion Threatened To Hurt Herself

Child+with+Police+lights
now playing

Child Safe After Found Walking Along Houston Highway

AP-Ahmad-Khan-Rahimi-Manhattan-Explosion-MEM-161220_12x5_992
now playing

Feds: Manhattan Bomber Trying To Radicalize Other Inmates

rts178ns
now playing

Appeals Court: Trump Exceeded Authority With Travel Ban

5a3dcc2ffc7e93e8598b4567
now playing

The Latest: Russia Attacks US Decision To Arm Ukraine

Train Derailment Washington State
now playing

Train Crew Not Using Electronic Devices Before Crash

Nancy Pelosi Holds Weekly News Conference
now playing

Pelosi Asks Ryan To Extend Russia Investigation

(AP) – A black mother who was wrestled to the ground by a white Texas police officer has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed Friday against Fort Worth officer William Martin, the city of Fort Worth and the woman’s neighbor alleges excessive force and wrongful arrest.

Police responded to an argument between Jacqueline Craig and her neighbor, who she said had choked her 8-year-old son for littering. Cellphone video of the December 2016 incident shows an argument between Martin and Craig quickly escalating before he wrestles her and her teenage daughter to the ground and arrests them.

He later arrested another daughter who filmed the altercation.

Charges against Craig and her daughters were dropped, and Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.

Police declined to comment Friday.

Related posts:

  1. Chain Sued For Selling Gun To Texas Church Shooter
  2. Many Fort Worth Drivers Ignore Red Light Camera Ticket Fines
  3. Police Officer Shoots, Injures Stabbing Suspect
  4. The Latest: Agency: 2 Immigrants Can Leave US For Abortion
Related Posts
KJHJ

The Latest: Family IDs Felon Killed In Deputy Shooting

Danny Castillon 0
1280x720_71030B00-IYHZE

Immigrant Teen Denied Abortion Threatened To Hurt Herself

Danny Castillon 0
Child+with+Police+lights

Child Safe After Found Walking Along Houston Highway

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video