Motivation Of Weslaco Walmart Gunman Still A Mystery

Weslaco police are still working to learn what prompted a Valley man to carry a rifle into the Walmart Supercenter, and to take the actions that led to him being shot and killed by officers. 27-year-old Marco Antonio Sigala Junior, who police now say was wearing a dark security guard uniform, had walked into the Walmart with the rifle at around 3 p.m. Monday. He confronted someone near the entrance, then made his way to the back of the store. Police dispatchers were already fielding emergency calls about the rifle-wielding man, and arriving officers confronted Sigala and ordered him to drop the rifle. He did but he refused their orders to raise his hands, instead pulling a pistol and shooting at the officers. They fired back and Sigala was killed. The officers have been placed on administrative duty while Texas Rangers investigate the incident.

