Motive For Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Remains Unclear

A member of the FBI works outside an entrance to a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. DeWayne Craddock, a longtime city employee, opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Investigators are looking for a motive following Friday’s deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach. Twelve people died in the shooting at a government office, while four people remain hospitalized.

Police Chief Jim Cervera said Sunday that the suspect, DeWayne Craddock, was not terminated from his job as a city engineer and was not in the process of being terminated.

City Manager Dave Hansen says it’s believed Craddock was in good standing as an employee with the city. Hansen says Craddock sent an email giving a two weeks notice of resignation the morning of the shooting, but it’s unclear why.

The ordeal lasted about 36 minutes until Craddock was shot and killed. One officer was injured during a shootout and is expected to be okay.